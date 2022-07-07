Watchdog hands cruel carer a warning after telling colleagues she 'hated' a vulnerable Bishopbriggs resident and swearing at him

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Henderson has been slapped with a warning for her behaviour while employed at Mavisbank Care Centre in October 2019.

Support worker Henderson repeatedly shouted at the wheelchair user to 'stand up' while transferring him from a chair, before saying 'I hate him'.

She then branded the resident an "a******", putting him at emotional harm according to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Bosses at Mavisbank Care Centre took action when alerted to Sharon Henderson’s behaviour

The watchdog body placed a warning on Henderson's registration for a period of 18 months after admitting 'there is concern this may happen again in future'.

The behaviour occurred more than two years ago and no further incidents have been reported in that time.

The report stated: "While transferring A from a chair to a wheelchair in the lounge, shout at him repeatedly to 'stand up' or words to that effect.

"On leaving the lounge area, state 'I hate him' or words to that effect, in the vicinity of colleagues.

"On leaving A's bedroom state 'a*******' or words to that effect in the vicinity of colleagues and your fitness to practise is impaired because of your misconduct."

Henderson no longer works for HC-One company that runs Mavisbank after her actions were slammed by the SSSC.

The report states: "Service users have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect by the people who care for them.

"There is a power imbalance that exists between staff and service users, and treating a service user in this manner is likely to cause them fear or discomfort due to their vulnerabilities.

"While this was an isolated incident, the behaviour occurred over the course of a day, putting the service user at risk of harm several times.

"You have denied the behaviour and while entitled to do so, it makes it difficult to assess the level of insight shown.

"You have been working in social services since 2017 and while no other matters have been reported to us in that time, there is some concern that you may treat other service users in a similar manner in future."

A spokesperson for Mavisbank said: "The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents and colleagues is our top priority.

"The type of behaviour exhibited by this individual goes against our values and expectations as The Kind Care Company, and as such we support the decision of the SSSC.

"The individual in question no longer works for HC-One in any capacity.

"When we first became aware of the behaviour that had occurred, we took swift action to launch an investigation to establish the facts, and to refer the incident to all relevant authorities - including the SSSC.

"We have worked closely with the SSSC throughout their investigations.