Rotary in Cumbernauld was at pains to get in touch with this newspaper to explain that the grand total of a recent bucket collection at the two local Tescos was a whopping £5854.99.

However, it doesn’t end there as it’s stressed too that the proceeds of another collection at Caulder’s Garden Centre, also last week, attracted a similarly generous response, but that the final total is still to be counted.

The Rotary’s Karen Morrison said: “Sometimes, saying ‘Thank You’ doesn’t seem quite enough and this is definitely the case here. I think people were desperate to help in some way.

"All of this – plus collecting cans in several local shops and the allocation of March donations via our Wishing Wells – will contribute to the final total, which we will publish as soon as it is known.

“Rotary never takes commission or expenses, so every last penny will be sent securely to Ukraine as soon as possible. During March 2022 all the donations made via our three Wishing Wells will be added to the donation we are sending to Ukraine to help the people struggling so much during this humanitarian crisis.”

Meanwhile MP Stuart McDonald said that the feedback he had been receiving in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch also pointed to the sheer determination of locals to help in whatever way they could. This too has included a willingness to take in refugees.

Mr McDonald said: “The news coming from Ukraine continues to shock and appal, and the Russian invasion has now caused the biggest movement of refugees in Europe since the Second World War. I know from local people contacting me that they want to see the UK playing its part, and they are offering to help.