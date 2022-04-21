Weave your way to the latest exhibition at the Auld Kirk

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talents of the West of Scotland Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers are going on show

That was Then, but This is Now is a showcase of work from the West of Scotland Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers which opens on Saturday, May 14.

The Guild is a group of textile enthusiasts, united though a love of all things fibre, who meet regularly from September to May in the Milngavie Community Education Centre.

Jim Neill, Chair of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: "This will be a very popular exhibition at the Auld Kirk Museum and I hope I'm not spinning you a tall tale when I say you'll need to weave your way through the crowds for a chance to see it.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Employing a variety of materials and skill sets, the Guild’s exhibition provides a showcase for members’ work, both past and present, and I would encourage people to come along and appreciate the works on show for themselves."

Members range from the absolute beginner to those with many years of experience behind them, but even the most experienced had a starting point.

Riel Noir, president of the West of Scotland Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers, said: "In this exhibition it is refreshing to observe the maker's initial engagement with their chosen crafts and observe how the work has developed to create its own unique visual language.

"Starting something new can be rather daunting, and we do hope that the inclusion of members' initial results when working with yarn might inspire our visitors as they follow the exhibiting members’ journeys from Then to Now."

That was Then, but This is Now will run at the Auld Kirk Museum until Thursday, June 23.

For more information, call the gallery on 0141 777 3013 or visit www.edlc.co.uk

The Guild usually meets on the second Saturday of each month during the season.

A programme of talks and workshops are hosted with visiting tutors, and others with specialists from within the membership itself.