West End deli hosting fundraising afternoon tea party for charity climb

A popular West End deli is hosting a special afternoon tea party to raise funds for a charity climb.

On June 28, Eusebi Deli will be hosting a one-off afternoon tea party, with all proceeds will going towards their charity climb in aid of MacMillan Cornhill Hospice and the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.

Later this year, Eusebi general manager Michael Prior and Nico Baird are joining an expedition to climb Kilimanjaro, led by Jim Fairlie – brother of the late two-Michelin starred chef, Andrew Fairlie.

They will follow in Andrew’s footsteps, who, in 2011, prepared the world’s highest Burns supper at the top of Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland.

Eusebi’s deli in the West End.

With bookings available from 12.30 to 3.30pm, guests can spend the day at Eusebi’s and indulge in a selection of handcrafted desserts from the bakery team, including tiramisu macarons and the well known and loved Eusebi strawberry tart.

Along with savouries and a complimentary glass of Prosecco or a mocktail, guests can join the tea party for £40 per person.

Book a table HERE.