West End flat refused HMO licence after police called out 12 times

A landlord has been refused a licence for a West End flat after neighbours complained of smelling cannabis and contacted police 12 times.

Nine residents turned up to voice objections over Anthony Cocozza’s application for a new house of multiple occupation licence to rent the Hyndland Road flat to five people.

The four bedroom tenement flat had operated without a proper (HMO) licence, the licensing and regulatory committee meeting heard today.

Resident David Staite said there had even been parties indoors during lockdown and described how large groups gathered outside the property.

Glasgow City Chambers - home of Glasgow City Council.

He said: “This flat is surrounded by families and school age children.”

Neighbour Richard King described “constant noise” from the property and alleged cannabis smoking had been taking place.

Advertisement

Another resident Frances Cairney also made accusations of cannabis use and said that the flat was noisy.

The meeting also heard council officers found 14 issues relating to the property needed to be resolved including the redecoration of a bedroom. They have all since been carried out, and Mr Cocozza’s agent said police visited the property and “didn’t find evidence of drug use.”

He said: “I believe he (Mr Cocozza) is a fit and proper person to hold a licence.

“The property is managed properly. It meets HMO require standards.”

Committee chair SNP Councillor Alex Wilson said: “If I was a tenant of this property and there were 14 items to be addressed, what does that tell me about my landlord?”

He added: “It was run illegally as a HMO for a period.”

Advertisement

Commenting on the number of objectors, he said: “These people have all come out here today to voice their concerns about the property.”

Mr Cocozza said he had only received complaints directly from Mr King including a video of girls “having a chat.”

He said noise is to be expected in a tenement, insisting: “We have to live and let live.”

He claimed there “was no substance to the complaints” and pointed out he personally maintained the garden for years.

Councillor Wilson challenged Mr Cocozza over renting the property without the required licence considering how many people stayed there. Mr Cocozza pointed out he believed two tenants were a couple but later found out they weren’t.

Councillor Wilson warned: “Never make assumptions.”

Advertisement

Mr Cocozza’s agent told the committee efforts would be made to build relationships with neighbours and an emergency contact number would be provided if issues arise.

Councillor Jim Kavanagh, Labour, said there is nothing “creative” about the complaints.

He told Mr Cocozza: “You believe if ‘I don’t see it, it doesn’t happen.’”

He said he believes the situation has “infringed on” people’s “wellbeing.”

The politician also accused Mr Cocozza of “greed” for initially applying for eight people to stay in the property, which was judged as too many.

Mr Cocozza’s agent said he believed his client didn’t understand what was involved in operating a HMO.

Advertisement