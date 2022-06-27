What time is Andy Murray playing today? Order of play at Wimbledon 2022

Andy Murray returns to Centre Court today (Monday) as he bids to become a three-time Wimbledon champion.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scot will play in the first round of the men’s singles competition this afternoon.

Murray will be looking at add a third title to his collection, having won the competition in 2013 - when he became the first Brit since 1936 to win the men’s singles - and then again in 2016.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he has struggled with injuries since then and has not made it past the third round of the competition since 2017.

Andy Murray warming up ahead of Wimbledon.

He was forced to pull out of Queen’s a couple of weeks ago after suffering an abdominal strain in the final of the ATP tournament.

When does Andy Murray play?

According to the Wimbledon website, Murray is set to play at 4.45pm, depending on how long the other Centre Court matches last.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic will be first out, as he sets out to defend his crown against South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon at 1.30pm.

19-year-old Emma Raducanu will then face Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck, before Murray’s match later this afternoon.

Who is Andy Murray playing?

Murray’s opponent this afternoon is the 74th ranked James Duckworth from Australia.

Duckworth scored his best success at Wimbledon in 2021, when he reached the third round of the men’s singles.

How do I watch the Andy Murray match?

As usual, the BBC will be showing matches from Wimbledon.

The action from the opening day will be on BBC One from 1.45pm to 6pm.

BBC Two will be covering the tournament from 11am to 7pm.