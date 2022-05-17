The annual day when we celebrate all things dads is coming up.

Mother’s Day has come and gone, and it’s almost time for dads across the UK to be celebrated.

Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June, the same as in the United States - despite there being different dates for Mother’s Day in the two countries.

So, if you’re deciding when you need to get a gift or book a special surprise for your dad, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Father’s Day in the UK?

Father’s Day is on the third Sunday of June, and will be celebrated on Sunday, June 19, this year.

While other countries around the world celebrate it at different times, the UK follows the US with this pattern.

Why do we celebrate Father’s Day start?

Mothering Sunday or Mother’s Day, has been on the calendar far longer than Father’s Day, with its origins going back to the 16th century - although it was more church-related than anything to do with mums.

Credit for the first Father’s Day goes to Sonora Smart Dodd from Spokane, Washington, who wanted to honour her dad and was inspired by Mother’s Day.

The first celebration was held in June 1910, the month when her dad’s birthday fell, and quickly grew from there. President Lyndon B Johnson recognised the day in 1966, while his successor, Richard Nixon, turned it into a national holiday, setting the rule for it being celebrated on the third Sunday of the month.