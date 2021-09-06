The September weekend is just around the corner.

The September half-term is the halfway point in the autumn school term, but varies by council, with Glasgow always usually granted the September (long) weekend.

What is the September weekend? The September weekend is a school break, with many council employees also able to take the Monday off.

Autumn term dates: Glasgow schools will return on Tuesday 28 September until Friday 8 October, which is an in-service day. The October week then falls from Monday 11 to Friday 15 October 2021.

When is the 2021 September weekend? This year it falls on Friday 24 - Monday 27 September.

What’s on this September weekend? If you’re lucky enough to have a long weekend off work, or are looking to entertain the kids, there is loads happening. Check out our fun activities guide here.