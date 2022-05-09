People in Glasgow and across the UK will be given a special four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II has sat on the throne for more than 70 years, becoming the first British monarch to reach the impressive milestone.

She passed the 70-year mark in February, and the spring bank holiday has been pushed back to June to help mark the occasion.

But when is the bank holiday weekend, do we get time off work to celebrate, and what events are planned in Glasgow?

When is the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

The spring bank holiday was due to be in May, however, this was pushed back to Thursday, June 2.

This will be followed by an additional bank holiday on Friday, June 3.

Over the four days - from the Thursday to the Sunday - big events and projects are being staged.

Do I get time off work?

There is no general right to time off work for a bank holiday, so you might still be asked to work over those days.

You’ll need to check your contract to find out whether you are entitled to get the time off. While some will have bank holidays included in their contact, others will not - while some might receive a special pay rate for working during bank holidays.

What events are planned?

Thursday, June 2 - Trooping the Colour will take place, culminating with an RAF fly-past. Beacons will also be lit across the UK and Commonwealth.

Friday, June 3 - A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Saturday, June 4 - The Queen will attend the Epsom Derby horce racing, before the big Platinum Party at the Palace, with a live concert outside Buckingham Palace in the evening.

Sunday, June 5 - The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, with a performance telling the story of the Queen’s reign, will cap the celebrations.