The eighth series of hit dating show Love Island has started, with a new batch of contestants hoping to find love.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island 2022 started on Monday evening, with people tuning in to meet the new contestants and work out who their new favourites are.

11 people have entered the Spanish villa with the aim of kindling a new romance, or at least chilling and getting a new sun tan.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The immediate favourite was Davide - the ‘Italian Stallion’ - who earned rave reviews from the female participants.

Gemma Owen is part of the original lineup for the new season of Love Island (Photo: ITV)

However, unlike previous series, it was up to the public to work out who would be partnered up. The couples were: Amber and Dami, Gemma and Liam, Indiyah and Ikenna, Tasha and Andrew and Paige and Luca.

Davide, left without a partner, received a message informing him that, in the next episode, he would pick a woman of his choice, breaking up one of the couples and leaving one of the men vulnerable.

What channel is Love Island on?

Love Island is on ITV2, and can be streamed live or later on through the ITV Hub.

Episodes are also available to stream through BritBox the following morning.

When is Love Island on?

The dating show is on TV every day of the week apart from Saturday. The latest series will be running for eight weeks.

Episodes are on at 9pm.

Who are the Love Island contestants?

This year’s contestants are:

Amber - 24-year-old nanny from London

Andrew - 27-year-old real estate agent from Dubai

Dami - microbiologist from Dublin

David - 27-year-old from Manchester

Gemma - international dressage rider and daughter of ex-footballer Michael Owen

Ikenna - 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales specialist

Indiyah - 23-year-old waitress from London

Liam - 23-year-old masters student

Luca - fishmonger from Brighton

Paige - paramedic from Wales