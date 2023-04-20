The former Celtic WAG previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2012

Helen Flanagan will return to our screens with a second stint on I’m A Celeb, as ITV air an all-star edition of the popular show.

The former Coronation Street actress, 32, is set to take on trials in the jungle in ‘I’m A Celebrity… South Africa’ which starts on Monday 24 April at 9pm.

Helen, who came seventh place on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2012, famously had to face seven gruelling Bushtucker Trials in a row.

So, here is everything you need to know about Helen Flanagan.

Who is Helen Flanagan?

Helen Flanagan was born on 7 August, 1990 in Bury, Greater Manchester. She attended Westholme School in Blackburn, Lancashire.

The 32-year-old rose to fame in 2000, when she began playing regular Coronation Street character Rosie Webster.

Helen appeared as Rosie in spin-off Coronation Street: A Knight’s Tale in 2011. A year later, her character has her own spin-off Just Rosie, which followed as Rosie tried to build a modelling career in London.

Helen left Coronation Street in February 2012 to pursue other interests, and in November that same year she starred on the 12th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - later coming seventh.

In September 2013, the soap actress appeared on Channel 5’s Celebrity Super Spa and in January 2014, she starred in an episode of Channel 5’s Celebrity Wedding Planner.

Helen also appeared as agency nurse Kirsty Brompton in an episode of Holby City, in August 2014.

In October 2016, it was announced that Helen would reprise her role as Rosie in Coronation Street. She was back on the ITV show by February 2017 but left for maternity leave in June 2018.

Helen has also featured on Celebrity Juice, Fake Reaction, Lorraine, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, I Love My Country and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

She has been nominated for five The British Soap Awards and four Inside Soap Awards, however she was never victorious.

Is Helen Flanagan married?

Helen Flanagan began dating footballer Scott Sinclair in 2009, whilst he was on loan at Birmingham City.

The midfielder proposed to Helen on 31 May, 2018 - whilst playing for Preston North End.

However, in October 2022, it was reported that the soap actress called off the engagement due to a ‘bad omen’ when her ring snapped.

Despite this, the pair have remained civil and continue to co-parent their three children.

In March, Helen wished the footballer a happy birthday on her Instagram story. She posted a photo of Scott with their youngest Charlie, who shares the same birthday.

The former Coronation Street actress is still on the lookout for love, after joining celebrity dating app Raya .

Does Helen Flangan have children?

Helen Flanagan shares three children with her ex fiance Scott Sinclair.

The pair welcomed Matilda Jessica in 2015, Delilah Ruby in 2018 and Charlie Scott in 2021.

Speaking ahead of filming ‘I’m A Celebrity… South Africa’, Helen said: “It’s going to be different. I was only 22 back then and I am 32 now. I have grown up a lot and I’ve had three children and I’ve gone through three labours! I won’t not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time around.