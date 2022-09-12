Glasgow City Council has confirmed whether schools will be closed on the Queen’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II died last week at Balmoral, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Her body has now been transferred to Holyrood House, where it will remain until being taken to London later this week.

Queen Elizabeth II (Getty Images)

It was confirmed over the weekend that there would be a national bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

Glasgow City Council has now confirmed that schools and nurseries will be closed on the day.