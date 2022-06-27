Win VIP trip to F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone at Glasgow store

F1 fans and esports racing gamers can win a unique VIP trip to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2023.

Home entertainment and audio business Bang & Olufsen, which has a store in Glasgow, will launch a new experience as part of its ongoing collaboration with Williams Racing.

In the lead up to this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Bang & Olufsen and Williams Racing driver, Alex Albon, will be challenging the public to take part in an esports racing competition.

Until July 3, visitors to participating Bang & Olufsen stores - including the Glasgow outlet at Hillington Point in the Southside - will have the chance to impress Albon with their lap time in a state-of-the-art racing rig.

Williams driver Alex Albon.

The winner, selected at random from all entrants, will receive a once-in-a-lifetime Formula 1 VIP experience at the 2023 British Grand Prix with Williams, including a meet and greet with the team’s race drivers, an exclusive Williams garage tour, pitlane walk and more – the ultimate ‘money can’t buy’ prize for racing fanatics.

There will also be a daily goodie bag for those that set the fastest lap of the day at each of the seven participating stores.