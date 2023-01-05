PrettyLittleThing model Chloe Baker is rumoured to be joining Boohoo model Tanya Manhenga in the Love Island villa

Rumoured Love Island contestant Chloe Baker (Instagram/chlobaker)

An Instagram model has been announced as the latest rumoured contestant of the upcoming winter Love Island series.

Chloe Baker, who boasts over 15,000 followers on Instagram, is being “eyed up by Love Island bosses” to star in the new series, according to MailOnline.

The influencer and TikTok star has worked with notable brands including PrettyLittleThing, Missy Empire and Lipsy London, while being represented by Nemesis Models management in Manchester.

She often receives thousands of likes on her snaps as she gives a glimpse into her glamorous life with trips abroad and meals at opulent restaurants.

Winter Love Island 2023 is set to begin on the 16th January with a host of singletons venturing to South Africa to take part in the popular ITV dating show.

Earlier this week, it was alleged that Tanya Manhenga, 22, from Liverpool, will be joining the series.

The biomedical science student boasts an impressive 12,000 Instagram followers and has modelled for Boohoo, Ego footwear and Simmi Shoes.

An insider told The Sun : “Tanya really is the whole package, she’s a smart as she is stunning and she looks set to be one this series most popular Islanders.

“She’s an Islander in waiting, already moving in the same circles as former cast members and with brand deals already under her belt.”

Love Island fans have been eagerly anticipating the reveal of this year’s cast, after new host Maya Jama took on a bejewelled bucking bronco for the series teaser.

“It’s time to grab love by the horns. I am ready, are you?,” she asked viewers.

The TV presenter, who is taking over as host after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the show, received over 100,000 likes after sharing the teaser on her Instagram account.

Laura has been the face of the dating show since the tragic death of the original host Caroline Flack in 2020. She shocked fans when she announced that she would no longer be participating in the ITV series in a lengthy post on her Instagram.

Laura said: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️”

Last year, Love Island fans voiced concerns about “misogynistic behaviour and bullying” during the series, with Ofcom receiving over 5,000 complaints.