With the doors of the Clydesdale Inn closed, Ed reflects on its place in Lanark's story

It is sad to see the doors of the Clydesdale Inn closed again and it has made me reflect on the long history of this important building.

Thanks to Lanark Burgh Council’s foresight in seeing the need for a proper Inn for travellers, it was built in 1790 at the cost of £560.

To enable its construction the Burgh sold 15 shares of £50 each to the gentlemen of Clydesdale but it retained six shares for itself and that situation remained until 1908 when William Cox bought it.

Among those who had a share was David Dale, whose share went to Robert Owen. In the 1820s, Owen sold off his share. All of this information was recorded at the annual shareholders’ dinner.

The Clydesdale Inn has a long and proud history in the town, with David Dale and William Cox both having had association's with the property.

Few people know that the minutes of the committee that ran the Inn still survive and are in the possession of Clive Cox, whose grandfather had purchased it.

One important meeting which was held in the Clydesdale was the setting up of the Caledonian Railway Company on January 16, 1844. It was decided to hold this important meeting in Lanark as the Clydesdale was regarded as being one of the best in the West of Scotland.

Those attending came not only from Glasgow but from areas such as Dumfriesshire, who had to travel by coach. This was made possible thanks to Thomas Telford’s new road connecting Glasgow to Carlisle which had been completed 20 or so years beforehand.

At the meeting it was decided to allot £1000 for the committee’s expenses to advance the project and sell shares in the company.

The Burgh of Lanark purchased five ten-pound shares which they eventually profited from.

Fast progress was made and the Glasgow to Carlisle line was built by 1848, taking only four years. What a contrast with HS2!

In 1860 a branch line was opened to Lanark which led to an increase in tourism from which the Clydesdale benefited. Days out from Glasgow to Lanark included a trip to the Falls and a tea at the Clydesdale. The whole town prospered as a result of increased visitor numbers.

By the time William Cox took over the Clydesdale, transport was beginning to change. The early 20th century was the period of the advent of the motor car and it was William who had the foresight to build a garage and a car show room next to the Clydesdale.

This paid handsome dividends and ended up with sponsorship from the Ford Motor Company who helped to organise Scotland’s first motor show at the Racecourse in 1913.

It was during the ownership of William Cox that another major event linked to transport took place, the Lanark International Aviation Meeting between August 6 and August 13, 1910. This was the third International Airshow in World History; its success led the British Army to order 65 Bristol Boxkites which became the nucleus of what ultimately led to the creation of the RAF.

The Clydesdale was the place where many of the competitors stayed and it was the venue for the celebration meal at the end of the event where the medals were presented. It was also the first Aviation event where British pilots dominated.