Work is underway to transform a site in the East End of Glasgow into a community park.

The Old Dalmarnock Road Green Infrastructure project will see vacant land beside the Bridgeton Community Learning Campus transformed into “active greenspace”.

It comes after a £1m investment from Clyde Gateway, Scotland’s most ambitious regeneration project.

Work at the 5.7 acre site will be carried out by Luddon Construction and is expected to be completed by autumn 2022. The new community park will include a woodland path for walkers, areas to support biodiversity, new entrances and a junior bike circuit.

Local groups and residents have been involved in the plans at every stage and they hope it will become an important asset in the heart of Bridgeton.

The planned park should be finished in autumn 2022.

Lesley Ward, a member of the Bridgeton Community Learning Campus, said: “This greenspace will be testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the Bridgeton community and shows just what is possible when groups like ours come together.”

Clyde Gateway’s chief executive Ian Manson said: “This is another welcome green investment and part of our ongoing work to bring new jobs, homes and high-quality public parks to Bridgeton.”

Andrew Waddell, director, Luddon Construction, said: “Everyone working on the project is really excited to see the final result and reveal the space to members of the community. The community groups involved in the project are clearly very passionate about transforming the area and we are pleased to help rejuvenate the existing site with a vibrant green space.”