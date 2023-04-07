The work to reduce offending in South Lanarkshire can be seen publicly with the Community Justice Partnership’s latest annual report.

The South Lanarkshire partnership aims to prevent people from offending and re-offending.

The South Lanarkshire partnership aims to prevent people from offending and re-offending while, at the same time, improving the lives for everyone living, working and visiting South Lanarkshire.

Partners include the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, South Lanarkshire Alcohol and Drug Partnership, NHS Lanarkshire, Police Scotland, Scottish Prison Service, Skills Development Scotland and South Lanarkshire Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, the Partnership works with colleagues from the South Lanarkshire’s third-sector interface, VasLan, as well as with individuals representing their communities, people with convictions and their families to bring together a wide-ranging group of people looking to help reduce offending and the subsequent impact that crime has upon local communities.

With the reporting period for the annual report covering the second year of the pandemic, it includes a section on the impact it had on the partnership’s ability to deliver services, including work done to support Justice Social Work Throughcare Services, the Unpaid Work Service, and the Beacons facility.

Liam Purdie, South Lanarkshire Community Justice Partnership chairman, said: “Since 2017, the Partnership has been building strong and effective arrangements for working with our statutory and non-statutory partners to reduce offending here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the heart of our work is the rehabilitation of individuals involved with offending. We believe that by tackling the root causes of why people offend and by reducing the stigma that causes stress and social isolation, for both them and their families, will not only prevent further offending but help people who are returning from prison to successfully reintegrate back into their communities.”

Vice-Chair Margaret Halbert added: “While we are proud of what has been achieved over the last year, we know that there is still much to do to sustain and enhance our achievements.