World Pipe Band Championships - full list of road closures

The World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow kick off on Friday.

Hundreds of the best pipe bands and thousands of pipers will be taking part in the competition on Glasgow Green.

The action starts on Friday and runs until Saturday, with the gates opening at 8am.

The grade 1 competitions are on Friday, with the qualifiers running throughout the day.

Day two includes all the championship finals and the other grade competitions, including the Drum Major competitions.

Gates open at 7am, with the action starting at 9am. The march past with all the bands, bringing the competition to a close, begins at 5.30pm.

A few roads will be closed while the competition is running.

The following roads will be closed to vehicles from 4am on Friday to 11.59pm on Saturday:

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road

Greendyke Street, between Turnbull Street and London Road