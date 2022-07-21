Would you like to appear on television and talk about books with Newarthill's very own Damian Barr?

Author Damian Barr who originally hails from Newarthill and attended Brannock High School is looking for guests to take part in the fourth series of The Great Scottish Book Show, a year after Motherwell was used as a location for the programme.

Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:46 am

Last year’s search for entrants that featured in the Motherwell Times put the focus on book groups but now individuals too would be very welcome to apply.

The highly successful show is now in its fourth series and also includes appearances from top writers talking about their own work and the books that inspired them.

Anyone who would like to appear on the show is now being invited to contact the production companyand tell the programme makers a bit about themselves.

You can contact them on [email protected]