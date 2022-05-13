Writers group celebrates 40th anniversary

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry O'Hare cuts the anniversary cake

The prize giving followed the meal, with most of the competitions being won by Strathkelvin newcomers.

Andy Raffan received the trophy for the most successful writer of the year, having continually shown his talent across a range of competitions, from travel writing to sketches.

Special guests were Gerry O’Hare, youngest son of the late, much-loved member Theresa O’Hare who passed away in November, and his wife Gill.

Gerry cut the anniversary cake and presented a quaich donated by the family in his mother’s memory, to poetry competition winner Matthew Keely.

The celebration followed a highly successful year, with members delighted to be meeting face to face once again.

There was a varied programme of talks, workshops and competitions across the writing spectrum for the benefit of writers of all ages and stages.

Strathkelvin also had one of its best years at the Scottish Association of Writers Conference in March.

Strathkelvin Writers meet every Tuesday at 7.30pm, in Woodhill Evangelical Church, Bishopbriggs, taking in members from across East Dunbartonshire and beyond.

The new session starts in September, and writers of any experience will receive a warm welcome.