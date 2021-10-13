The family dropped in to thank Dr Ben Reynolds and the team at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Anthony and Louise McFaulds of Broadwood were living in Elgin last year when their two boys Sam (now 5) and Leo (now 9), became dangerously ill with the infection which led to HUS, a rare complication which affects the kidneys.

After a few days it became clear that they both needed to be transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for specialist treatment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise said: “We are so grateful to the Royal Hospital for Children and the amazing staff for everything they did for our boys. Without them, they wouldn’t be here today.

“After a period of dialysis, Sam recovered but it soon became clear that Leo would need ongoing dialysis and ideally a transplant.”

The successful transplant took place in February 2021 and the whole experience led the family to make some dramatic decisions and move down from Elgin to Cumbernauld to be closer to the hospital. Mum Louise was delighted

she was a match and was able to donate one of her kidneys to her son. As well as meeting their doctor Ben Reynolds, the family were able to cheer on Tom Goodwin, who is walking from Land’s End to John O‘Groats for Kidney Research UK.