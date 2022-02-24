A young Glasgow woman, who is in remission from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, is thanking cancer staff for ‘being her family’ as she fought the disease in the early days of the pandemic.

Two years ago Beth Clyde was undergoing tests with her GP after developing a cough, losing weight and feeling exhausted.

Those tests led to her being admitted to ward 4C in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital just days before the national lockdown in March 2020.

‘Scary time’

Beth, who was just 21 at the time, said: “It was a scary time for everyone but I found myself in the Queen Elizabeth with no family or friends due to Covid restrictions.

Beth Clyde during her stay at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (left) and now (right).

“The nurses were just incredible. They would find the time to come and chat to me, getting to know me and all about my family. My mum dropped off lots of pictures so I would spend time with the nurses, telling them all about my life and showing them my family.

“It was a home from home for me. I was super young and in for three-and-a-half weeks but never alone. I think they would have been great at any time, but were maybe just a bit extra special then when they knew patients had no visiting friends and family.”

Diagnosis

On March 16, as the country prepared to lock down, Beth was told she had stage 2b Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and would need to start chemotherapy immediately.

She said:” The speed and efficiency were incredible. Despite Covid there were no delays. It was ten days from coming in to getting my first chemo session. I was scared but just wanted to get on with it; to start to feel better. I was up for it, motivated and thought let’s just do this.”

Not only did Beth undergo a gruelling chemo regime, she also finished off her Honour’s Project to complete her Zoology degree – and got an A. All from her hospital bed.

Recovery

Beth is now in remission and doing what lots of other 23-year-old women do. Her hair has grown back and is really healthy.

Beth said: “I’m like Rapunzel right now! As a woman, losing my hair was a really big deal, maybe one of the worst bits actually. I didn’t want to ‘look’ ill, I didn’t want people to pity me; I knew I was getting better all the time.

“I am back at the gym, back at work and seeing friends and family. I’m hoping to have a holiday this year and just feeling very, very grateful. I get regular checks at the Beatson, every four months and these really re-assure me. I’m in a good place.

“I know they are still there for me; I can phone the Beatson any time if I am worried about anything. I’m still in good hands. I’ll be forever grateful.”

Beatson support

Beth was cared for by the Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Team at the Beatson Cancer Centre.

Julie Cain, Teenage Cancer Trust advanced clinical nurse specialist, said: “It’s always lovely to get positive feedback from our patients. It was particularly difficult time for all of our patients when visiting was limited and we were only too delighted to fill the void by spending as much time as we could with them and also facilitating ‘virtual’ visiting for some.