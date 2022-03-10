Youngster sleeping outside all month in aid of homeless veterans

Ashton Wilson is braving the elements all month

The Williamwood High pupil is participating in RBLI’s Great Tommy Sleep Out in aid of homeless veterans.

RBLI is the leading provider of employability services to the disabled and disadvantaged in the Armed Forces community.

The charity only actually asks people to sleep out for one night, but the 12 year-old has taken the challenge to another level and aims to reach all 30 nights.

He is braving the elements every night in a tent set up in his garden, as temperatures have plummeted as low as -4.

Ashton was initially hoping to raise £150, but is already well on his way to a new target of £1,000 which would ensure four homeless veterans are kitted out and set up in emergency accommodation along with support in finding employment.

His mum Lorna Lyons said: “RBLI is supporting the 6000+ homeless veterans in the UK, these men and women gave their time to serve our country, but don’t receive any support.

"Having family members who have served in the forces, and being in the air cadets himself, this is a cause close to his heart.

"Ashton has taken the decision to sleep out this month, others don’t have that choice.

"Please keep sharing his fundraising page with friends and family, every donation no matter how large or small will make a huge difference to our veterans.”