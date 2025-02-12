Petition launched to save Kirkintilloch Canal Festival after council axes 2025 event

Kirkintilloch residents are taking action against the decision to cancel Kirkintilloch Canal Festival

A petition has been launched by local residents after the cancellation of the popular Kirkintilloch Canal Festival due to funding issues.

East Dunbartonshire Council decided to withdraw funding for the event due to there being no external funding for the event to take place which was agreed at a council budget meeting in March last year and updated nine months later.

Launching the petition on the Change.org platform, an accompanying statement read: "As local residents and supporters of community growth, it deeply upset us when we found that East Dunbartonshire council have cancelled this year's canal festival for 2025.

"The Kirkintilloch Canal Festival is not just another event; it is a heartbeat of our community spirit and a lively platform for our local businesses. Ignoring the love and potential value of this event, cancelling it is a disappointing decision that could have a detrimental impact on our community and local economy.

“We understand that there could be challenges in organizing such a festival, but we fully believe that the economic and social benefits far outweigh these challenges.

"Local businesses experience a considerable increase in customer volume during the festival, providing a much-needed boost, particularly for those that may be struggling to stay afloat.

"Not only does this festival support local businesses, it also draws tourists and cultivates a sense of unity among residents.

"It represents Kirkintilloch's unique charm and vibrancy, making the town more attractive for tourists, prospective residents, and businesses alike.

"In light of these reasons, we urge East Dunbartonshire Council to reconsider its decision and reinstate the Kirkintilloch Canal Festival for 2025.

"The spirit of our vibrant community, the prosperity of local businesses, and the thriving tourism are intertwined with this beloved event. Protect and support what makes our town special. Please, sign this petition to reinstate the Kirkintilloch Canal Festival."

At the time of writing, the petition has been signed by 180 people with a goal of reaching 200.

More information about the petition can be found here.