Planning permission granted for West Regent Street serviced apartments

Due to open in 2026, the property will offer serviced apartments combined with a ground-floor restaurant, gymnasium, lounge area and rooftop terrace bar promising panoramic views of the city centre. The development will take over a derelict sight in Blythswood Hill, within the central Glasgow conservation area and has been designed as a "sustainable, contemporary addition to the area whilst complementing its surroundings".

Cheval Maison - West Regent will be located at 139 & 141 West Regent Street. Its 70 apartments will be split into 27 standard studios, 15 large studios, 23 one-bedroom apartments and five two bedroom apartments. Simon Mullen, managing director, 141WRS, said: “We are excited to be making progress on this development, which we hope will transform a disused space to reinvigorate a prominent corner of the city centre. Once open, we will draw on Cheval Collection’s decades of experience in serviced apartments to attract both international guests and the local community.”

Mohammed S. Alawadhi, managing director, Cheval Collection, added: “It is wonderful to see this site moving forwards with the support of Glasgow city council and we look forward to contributing to the regeneration of this historic area.

“We are seeing growing demand for serviced apartments around the world in other dynamic cities as owners seek experienced operators for this flexible and profitable model.”