Plans approved for former Glasgow pub to become flats in Govan

A former pub on Govan Road is set to be turned into flats for disabled people.

Linthouse Housing Association has been granted permission by Glasgow City Council to convert the Vital Spark, which was previously Fairfield Bar.

Two two-bedroom flats are planned, with one accessed from Govan Road and the other from Clachan Drive. They will both have access to the communal backcourt at 1147 Govan Road, which is also owned by the housing association.

Council planners said “generally this arrangement would not be acceptable” given the “risk of the division of ownership from the proposed units and the backcourt”.

Their report added: “However, it is recognised that the properties will be managed under one ownership by Linthouse Housing Association, a local housing association and a condition will be added to ensure that the proposal is not sold as private residential properties.”

The condition ensures permission for the use of the building as flats applies only to the housing association, and would “cease upon end of operation of their unit unless otherwise agreed” with the council.