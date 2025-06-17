Redevelopment of the fire-damaged O2 ABC site on Sauchiehall Street has been approved, despite Glasgow School of Art warning it will put the rebuild of the Mackintosh building at “significant risk”.

Councillors on the city’s planning committee approved Vita Group’s bid to replace the music venue with a public foodhall and student flats this morning (Tuesday).

Planners at Glasgow City Council had recommended the scheme for approval, but Historic Environment Scotland and the art school (GSoA) were among 130 objectors.

They are concerned about the impact on the Mackintosh building — a position that has been supported by the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society.

However, the owners of the former music venue and the Jumpin’ Jaks nightclub site hit back at GSoA yesterday, accusing it of “standing in the way of progress”.

OBARCS (ABC) Ltd and property investment firm Urban Pulse said the art school was attempting to block a “viable, respectful development plan”.

There had been requests for a hearing, where those for and against the project could have made their case. Councillors voted 6-4 in favour of making a decision today (Tuesday).

They then voted 8-2 in favour of granting planning permission.

Planning committee chairman Cllr Ken Andrew said: “With some regret, I’m going to be supporting this. Potentially we could be 15 years away from seeing the Mackintosh building restored. I’ve seen a date of 2040 in the press.

“In some respects, I think the building there improves the situation. The Jumpin’ Jaks building is particularly ugly. What is proposed, there are some elements I quite like, some elements I think are a bit blocky.

“It could have been a better appearance… but I think on balance they have done quite well to try and reduce some of the heights to keep the views of the Mackintosh building open.”

Cllr Jill Pidgeon, Labour, said the objections were “worthy” but she couldn’t make a decision based on “something that could potentially happen or could potentially not happen”.

She added: “I think bringing that part of the street back into development and bringing spaces for students to stay is something I would encourage.”

However, Cllr Mhairi Hunter, SNP, who alongside Cllr Eva Bolander, SNP, voted against the plan, said: “I do think that we must assume that there will be at least a partial reconstruction of that building [the Mackintosh].

“Historic Environment Scotland is quite clear. In terms of what is in front of us, it is saying quite clearly that even with only a partial restoration, the potential impacts would affect priority areas of the Mackintosh building.

“I don’t feel I can just put that to one side.”

The ABC venue was damaged by a fire at the Mackintosh building in 2018 and, along with the former Jumpin’ Jaks nightclub, have been vacant since.

A dangerous buildings notice was issued by the council in July last year due to “immediate threat”, and parts of the ABC, including its facade, have been knocked down.

Historic Environment Scotland believes the planned nine-storey building will affect the setting of the A-listed ‘Mack’ building, obscuring important views to and from it.

A spokesman for the GSoA said: “We have been clear that we recognise the redevelopment of the site is complex but that a solution can be found that delivers financial viability without detriment to the A-listed Mackintosh building.”

He added the art school has been “clear on our commitment to the rebuilding of the Mackintosh building” and the planners’ recommendation to approve the proposal for the ABC site puts that “at significant risk”.

But James Patterson, director of property investment firm Urban Pulse, speaking on behalf of the ABC owners OBARCS, said there are no concrete plans or a timeline for the refurbishment of the Mackintosh building.

He said Vita Group’s plan would “bring safety, life and architectural integrity back to this part of Glasgow”. “We are not just rebuilding. We are protecting the future — including GSoA’s own. The current proposal enables a realistic, safe, and potentially glorious return for the Mackintosh.”

Vita Group’s ‘House of Social’ project, which includes 356 student beds as well as a publicly-accessible foodhall, which would become an events space at night, and courtyard.

Planners at the council had said the proposal would have a “negative impact on the historic environment”, but the current “derelict” site is having a “negative impact… on the viability and vitality of the city centre as a whole”.