Plans for 125 new homes on Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games athletes’ village site are set to move forward as subleases to two developers are proposed.

A mix of public and private sector housing is planned on the remainder of the land, which could be delivered by construction groups Cruden and CCG. It will be subleased to the two firms if councillors agree to vary a development agreement between the council and consortium City Legacy Ltd when they meet on Thursday.

The council entered into an agreement with City Legacy for the development of the Commonwealth Games village in 2010. Phase one focused on the use and sale of the 700 flats and houses which made up the 2014 athletes’ village while phase two relates to the “development of the residue of the site”.

It was agreed in 2019 that 125 more homes would be built in two phases: 2A (49 houses) and 2B (76 houses). In 2023, councillors approved plans to carry out the work as one phase instead of two. Last year, the agreement was varied again to allow the sale of 58 homes to social enterprise Places for People for mid-market rental.

Mid-market rental homes are cheaper than private leases but more expensive than social housing. That bulk sale will be implemented by CCG if the subleases are agreed. A council report states: “City Legacy has approached the council and requested a further variation of the development agreement to allow subleases to be granted to Cruden and CCG who will be lead developers of the phase two site.

“The development of phase two would be split in two in terms of housing tenure with CCG providing social housing, 58 units, and Cruden private, 67 units. This is intended to address market conditions and commercial risk. Each phase will be delivered concurrently.”

Officials add the grant of a sublease will allow Cruden to access available funding. The original lease was for 175 years and the sublease “would be for an equivalent term”.

Planning approval for 125 homes on the site was granted in 2021, after initial permission had expired. The application stated the scheme included the “regeneration of the brownfield site utilised for the tented temporary village during the Commonwealth Games”. The plans added the work would connect the village “back to the existing community” to the west of the site.