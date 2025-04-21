Plans for 29 affordable housing units in on derelict Ballieston site lodged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for 29 new affordable homes in Ballieston have been lodged by The JR Group, on behalf of Wheatley Group.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals would see a almost 30 new homes erected in Ballieston at Caledonia Road. The mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments would also be designed to accommodate wheelchair users.

The site, which has been derelict since 2012, would contain parking - including electric vehicle charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Dallas, Projects Director for The JR Group, said: “Our plans will deliver modern, energy-efficient affordable homes while revitalising an area that needs regeneration.

“As a Homes for Scotland member, we are committed to tackling the housing crisis both locally and nationally. We believe these homes will help meet local demand and support Glasgow City Council’s housing targets.

“It’s crucial to develop sites like this in well-connected, active communities. We look forward to moving through the planning process and bringing this project to life.”

Frank McCafferty, Group Director of Assets and Development at Wheatley Group, said: “As Scotland’s largest builder of social rented homes over the past decade, we are dedicated to increasing the supply of high-quality, energy-efficient homes in communities throughout the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If our planning application is successful, these much-needed affordable homes in Baillieston will help address local housing needs.”

If the plans are approved work would start later this year, with an expected completion of late 2026.