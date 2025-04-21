Plans for 29 affordable housing units in on derelict Ballieston site lodged
The proposals would see a almost 30 new homes erected in Ballieston at Caledonia Road. The mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments would also be designed to accommodate wheelchair users.
The site, which has been derelict since 2012, would contain parking - including electric vehicle charging points.
Andrew Dallas, Projects Director for The JR Group, said: “Our plans will deliver modern, energy-efficient affordable homes while revitalising an area that needs regeneration.
“As a Homes for Scotland member, we are committed to tackling the housing crisis both locally and nationally. We believe these homes will help meet local demand and support Glasgow City Council’s housing targets.
“It’s crucial to develop sites like this in well-connected, active communities. We look forward to moving through the planning process and bringing this project to life.”
Frank McCafferty, Group Director of Assets and Development at Wheatley Group, said: “As Scotland’s largest builder of social rented homes over the past decade, we are dedicated to increasing the supply of high-quality, energy-efficient homes in communities throughout the country.
“If our planning application is successful, these much-needed affordable homes in Baillieston will help address local housing needs.”
If the plans are approved work would start later this year, with an expected completion of late 2026.
