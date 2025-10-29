Plans for a housing development in Hamilton have been approved

Plans for a large-scale housing development in Hamilton have been approved.

Today, councillors at the Planning Committee meeting gave the go-ahead for a 64 home development by Miller Homes off Meikle Earnock Road.

The current site forms part of the Hamilton Community Growth Area which was included in the South Lanarkshire Local Plan 2007 and a masterplan developed for around 2000 homes.

The plans will see the construction of a mix of terrace, semi-detached and detached homes of three to five bedrooms as well as access roads being built.

Proposals include one vehicular entry point off Meikle Earnock Road, the entrance will then split, providing two routes around a central amenity/play space with homes on either side. The road will lead to the back of the site with more houses.

Following the statutory period of neighbourhood notification, a total of six representations have been received, this includes five objections and one support letter.

Issues raised include concerns relating to the additional footpath link and anti-social behaviour, increase in housing is against nature and global climate emissions, concerns relating to drainage and historic connections with the site, road safety issues and a lack of a bus service along this section of road.