Plans proposed for £2.4 million Albert Drive transformation in Pollokshields

Concept designs show there could also be rain gardens to collect water from downpours as well as continuous footpaths and priority traffic calming.

The work would centre around Albert Drive from Darnley Street to Shields Road to the west – and could cost more than £2.4 million.

The council hopes to obtain funding from the Sustrans Places for Everyone fund to make the vision a reality as part of its Pollokshields East to Gorbals liveable neighbourhoods bid.

It is expected a decision would be made in April.

SNP Councillor Ghani said: “It looks like such a great design and concept, which will be welcomed by the community.

“Albert Drive is definitely the heart of East Pollokshields. People come from across the city to embrace the culture and the cuisine.

“The investment will go far in attracting more footfall and improve the look of the area. Describing it as a “great street, the local Pollokshields politician said there are Syrian, Indian, Pakistani and south Asian businesses among others.

People have been offered the chance to comment on suggestions for the area.

A report said the redesign would focus on making “the street more inviting for people to walk and linger, through the introduction of measures such as tightening up junction mouths, creating continuous footways on side streets, visually narrowing the carriageway, introducing street trees, pedestrian centric infrastructure and integrated areas of parking.”