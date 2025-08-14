Developing Glasgow: Plans put forward to build 1,700 flats in Glasgow's East End

More than 1,700 flats and one room studios are to built on land in the Calton area if plans get approved next week.

The site at the former College Street Goods Yard beside No.4 Parsonage Square is currently made up of empty land and a car park.

A proposal has been lodged to construct six blocks of student accommodation and build to rent flats along with shops, commercial and food and drink premises on the plot.

One block would rise to 20 storeys with others reaching 15, 12 and nine storeys.

The planning application from Apsley (High Street Glasgow) Limited faces 39 objections including one from Calton Community Council. There were 17 letters of support and two neutral comments.

A council paper said: “The proposed development comprises 713 build to rent residential units consisting of studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments and purpose built student accommodation containing 999 student beds which are a mix of studios and cluster flats.”

Objections included concerns about height, road safety, traffic, parking, lack of public transport and the scale of development. Supporters pointed out it would bring a a derelict brownfield site back into use and help ease the housing emergency among other benefits.

Planning officials have recommended the development should be granted subject to planning obligations in a Section 75 Agreement.

A design statement said: “Once complete, the College Gardens development will have a transformative impact on the eastern fringes of Glasgow’s City Centre. The site will be transformed from a surface car park to a vibrant residential neighbourhood combining new homes with high quality green spaces and unlocking improved connectivity through the wider area.

It added: “The new homes on the site will bring improved footfall to surrounding high streets, strengthening the local economy. An intergenerational housing offer will enable the creation of a rich and diverse community on site, with a generous mix of amenity spaces at street level.”

The development is to have 45 car parking spaces according to a council paper as well as cycle storage and free bike hire for residents. There is to be greenspace in the centre of the development with planting, play areas and paths.

Councillors are due to make a decision on the bid at the planning applications committee next week.