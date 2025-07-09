Developing Glasgow: Plans put forward to build new 20-storey building in Tradeston with 420 apartments

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:47 BST

The new development would add to the Barclays Buchanan Wharf office and residential complex.

Plans have been proposed by Claridge Architects, on behalf of Copperstone to develop land at 100 Morrison Street in Glasgow’s Tradeston area for 420 standardised co-living studio apartments.

In their design statement, Claridge observed: "The façade aims to give he building a strong rhythm and regularity, which responds to Glasgow City Council comments regarding avoiding a ‘barcode’ effect.

“The enlarged plinth, an element seen in the adjacent listed buildings, roots the building and connects each of the three blocks. It forms a strong base for the vertical brick piers that emphasise the elegant tower design. This is contrasted against the horizontal concrete banding of the lower shoulder buildings."

