Plans have been proposed by Claridge Architects, on behalf of Copperstone to develop land at 100 Morrison Street in Glasgow’s Tradeston area for 420 standardised co-living studio apartments.

In their design statement, Claridge observed: "The façade aims to give he building a strong rhythm and regularity, which responds to Glasgow City Council comments regarding avoiding a ‘barcode’ effect.

“The enlarged plinth, an element seen in the adjacent listed buildings, roots the building and connects each of the three blocks. It forms a strong base for the vertical brick piers that emphasise the elegant tower design. This is contrasted against the horizontal concrete banding of the lower shoulder buildings."