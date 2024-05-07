Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents are being invited to give their views on what can be improved before designs are drawn up to give the streets a makeover.

Commenting on the area, the council said: “There are several significant shopping areas on the edge or just out with the neighbourhood however there is limited amenity within the neighbourhood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining more about the project taking place round the city, the council said: “Glasgow’s liveable neighbourhoods will be accessible and healthy places that allow people, of all ages and abilities, out to play and socialise in their local area.

“Neighbourhoods should perform in such a way that maximises the social, economic and environmental benefits of the area through interventions that improve localities and place and help to reduce the city’s dependency on cars by making walking, cycling and public transport first choice.”