Developing Glasgow: Plans put forward to create Glasgow's first 20 minute neighbourhood between Anniesland and Knightswood
Residents are being invited to give their views on what can be improved before designs are drawn up to give the streets a makeover.
Commenting on the area, the council said: “There are several significant shopping areas on the edge or just out with the neighbourhood however there is limited amenity within the neighbourhood.”
Explaining more about the project taking place round the city, the council said: “Glasgow’s liveable neighbourhoods will be accessible and healthy places that allow people, of all ages and abilities, out to play and socialise in their local area.
“Neighbourhoods should perform in such a way that maximises the social, economic and environmental benefits of the area through interventions that improve localities and place and help to reduce the city’s dependency on cars by making walking, cycling and public transport first choice.”
Concept designs will be developed later in the year for the projects.
