Plans for major new food and drink units near Cumbernauld retail park

Cumbernauld could see Starbucks and Baynes opening in a busy retail park if plans are approved.

The proposals would see the development of “two Class 3 (Food and Drink) units which will accommodate a Starbucks coffee house and a Baynes Bakers cafe” near Cumbernaul Retail Park and Broadwood Community Stadium.

The single-storey unit would have a a combined gross floor space of 281 square meters. The planning application was received by North Lanarkshire Council on Thursday, January 30.

The application was lodged on behalf of Pequod Cumbernauld Ltd by North Planning Development to create the units on “open ground” southeast of Craiglinn Cottage, Ardgoil Drive, and Broadwood in Cumbernauld.

The development would also see the creation of open space, parking and electric vehicle charing facilities.

There is no date for when a decision will be made, however council officials are now considering the plans.