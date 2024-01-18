The potential city centre supermarket could bring more cross-cultural cuisine and products to Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Afro-Caribbean supermarket could be opened on the site of a former fishmongers in Glasgow city centre after new plans were submitted.

C.O International, which has a store in Manchester, has asked Glasgow City Council for permission to convert a building on Howard Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously occupied by seafood firm Bernard Corrigan, the property would be turned into a supermarket based on “cuisine and produce of Afro-Caribbean origin”.

Plans submitted on behalf of the applicant company state the change would introduce a “new and exciting retail outlet into this sector of the city”.

They added: “It is worth noting that the only other city with this outlet is Manchester and the owners chose Glasgow because the demographics were appropriate and they believe that their product will contribute to the rich ethnic mix in the city.”

Opening hours would be 7am to 8pm seven days a week, if the application is approved. Alterations would be made to the frontage of 184 to 200 Howard Street to “create a more welcoming entrance to the new store”.

Alterations would be made to the frontage of 184 to 200 Howard Street to transform the site into a Afro-Caribbean supermarket

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the plans add: “When occupied by Corrigons, while essentially a wholesale operation, there was a substantial element of sales direct to the public, so the concept of a retail outlet is not entirely new.