Plans submitted to turn former Pollokshields bank into new restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chillicious Cafe and Desserts has asked Glasgow City Council for permission to change the use of the old Bank of Scotland, which closed last year.

Opening a restaurant in the B-listed building, on the corner of Albert Drive and Keir Street, would provide “an additional dining option to the area”, the applicant has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the plan is approved, it would be open from Sunday to Thursday between 8am and 11pm and between 8am and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Bank of Scotland Pollokshields

There would also be a “retail component” to the restaurant, the plans add, to allow customers “to purchase much of the cold/raw foodstuffs which are used in the menu items.”

They also state the proposed use “would generally be considered compatible within a major town centre” and, subject to appropriate measures to address noise, cooking fumes and refuse, it can “make a positive contribution to the appeal and enjoyment of the town centre.”