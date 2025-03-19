Plans take major step forward to redevelop East Kilbride town centre as council prepare to take over Centre West

The town centre was created with covered shopping streets, a civic centre council building, health centre and fire station close to the Village area of the town. It has since gone through a number of redevelopment and expansion stages creating a mix of retail spaces.

Plans have taken a step forward to redevelop East Kilbride town centre following the approval of City Deal Funding to the community.

It has now been confirmed that Centre West will transfer to South Lanarkshire Council on December 30.

Work has also begun on the decommissioning of Centre West with project management team, Turner Townsend who plan to demolish the building. Despite being the newest part of the town centre it has since lost anchor tenants including Debenhams, Top Shop, Zara and many more of the big high street names. The plans have this site as a potential location for housing.

Threesixty Architecture

The council committee also approved plans for a revised City Deal Outline Business Case to realign £32.2 million of City Deal funding to East Kilbride town centre.

Plans include a new Civic Hub that would have a building that could have a range of uses across the public sector, the arts and education - and a civic square as a meeting place and access point for the town centre.

East Kilbride Central South councillor Gerry Convery said: “If I go back to the Seventies, East Kilbride town centre was basically the Olympia and the square where Safeway was and in the Nineties the catchment area for East Kilbride shopping was all the way up from Carlisle. I was in the shopping centre on Saturday morning and it is falling to bits.

“This is an exciting time. People are asking questions and their views will be taken forward. We are here to serve the people of East Kilbride.”

