Plans to build new Anniesland care home recommend for approval by councillors

Morrison Community Care wants to provide a 58-bed residential home, with a champagne bar and cinema room, on land at Yarrow Recreation Ground, which includes two former tennis courts and a bowling green.

As part of the deal, landowners BAE Systems have offered Yarrow Bowling Club an opportunity to buy the clubhouse and a remaining bowling green for just £1.

But neighbours have raised a series of issues with Glasgow City Council, with many concerned about increased noise, insufficient parking and the impact on road safety and privacy.

Anniesland Care Home

Ahead of a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, council officials have recommended the proposal for the Anniesland Road site can be approved.

They have reported the development will “provide a new care home on an underused site, whilst helping to secure the future of the Yarrow Bowling Club.”

“The provision of a new publicly accessible garden will help address the shortfall of open space within the area,” they added.

The developers would need to pay £120,000 as compensation for the loss of the tennis courts, following a request from Sport Scotland.

BAE Systems own Yarrow Recreation Club and its assets, including the clubhouse, but, the plans state, members have been “presented with a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire outright both the clubhouse and single bowling green”, thus “safeguarding their future”.

They add a “share of the proceeds from the sale of the surplus land will go directly to the club to enable them to enhance the retained facilities and sustain the long-term viability of the club”, which is currently “operating on a ‘break even’ basis.”

“In order to facilitate the transfer of ownership of the operational site from BAE Systems to Yarrow Recreation Club there is a need for BAE Systems to sell the surplus land which is the commercial reality,” the application states.

Morrison Community Care’s plan for the land includes a community garden, private residents’ garden with a putting green, a cafe, champagne bar, hair salon and cinema room.

The firm has said 23 daytime staff, and around seven overnight workers, would be employed. A 12-space car park would be provided as well as a visitor cycle shelter for eight bikes. Staff would have access to a cycle shelter for four bikes.

Among the 38 objectors are three Glasgow councillors: Councillor Eunis Jassemi and Councillor Patricia Ferguson, both Labour, and Councillor Lana Reid-McConnell, Green.

One objector argued the car park will be too small.

She said: “Where will all the visitors to this care home park? On the already very busy streets round about causing more traffic issues and danger for the surrounding streets.”

Other objectors said the proposed building is too close to existing homes and four-storey height is “unacceptable.”

However, officials believe the proposal will “contribute to and enhance local living in the surrounding area” and “provide high quality accommodation on a brownfield site that is accessible by public transport.”