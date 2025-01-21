Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major plans for a “transformational” new leisure centre and theatre in Giffnock have been recommended for approval.

East Renfrewshire Council intends to knock down the current Eastwood Park leisure centre and theatre and build a replacement.

A previous project was approved in 2022 but councillors later decided to scale back the scheme after rising inflation and volatile interest rates pushed the price up to around £67m.

An application for the current £56m plan was submitted in October last year. It includes an eight-lane, 25 metre swimming pool, a smaller 17 metre training pool and a four-court games hall.

There would also be changing rooms, fitness and spin studios and a cafe, while the theatre would include a 364-seat auditorium and stage, a smaller studio theatre, dressing rooms and bar and lounge areas.

Officials at the council have recommended councillors on the planning committee approve the project at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon (2pm).

The parent council of St Ninian’s High School has objected to the scheme, raising concerns over “inadequate” parking arrangements and “unsafe” vehicle access.

Its letter adds pupils face a “disproportionate loss of amenity” and the consultation was “defective”, as students weren’t consulted.

However, Eastwood MSP Jackson Carlaw, Conservative, said: “There is a considerable need for a new leisure facility and theatre at the site in Giffnock.

“By constructing the facility on land in close proximity to the existing leisure centre, it also means that the building does not need to be situated at a different location in Eastwood such as a popular greenfield site.”

The plans, submitted by the council, state the Rouken Glen Road project would have “a transformational impact on Eastwood Park, the surrounding area and East Renfrewshire as a whole”.

The objection states the junction to Eastwood Park from Rouken Glen Road is a “notorious local bottle neck” and there will be a “prolonged” negative impact on students during construction. It adds there will be a loss of valuable public green space.

Council planners say a transport assessment shows the development will “generate a small uplift in both traffic and parking demand”, which can be “accommodated by the existing signalised junction at the entrance to Eastwood Park”.

They add a construction traffic management plan can be required before work begins to ensure “minimal conflict between construction traffic and pedestrians”. Officials also believe the consultation process followed all relevant legislation.

In a report to the planning committee, officials add: “Whilst it noted that this land can be used informally for recreational purposes, it is considered that the proposed development will result in an overall improvement of the recreational function of Eastwood Park, through the provision of enhanced leisure and cultural facilities.”

The scheme includes the removal of 31 trees while 62 new trees are proposed. There would be 45 new parking spaces and 26 to the front of the existing buildings retained, while 35 current spaces would be lost.