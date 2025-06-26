Plans have been unveiled to transform part of Ravenscraig into what could become one of the UK’s largest green AI data centres – bringing thousands of new jobs and billions of pounds of inward investment.

The ambitious proposal has been put forward by Edinburgh and York based renewable energy developer Apatura, with plans to develop a major data centre with battery energy storage on 160 acres at the iconic post-industrial site, located in central Scotland, less than 20km east of Glasgow. It will be powered by 550 megawatts of grid connections due to come online by 2030.

Ravenscraig is one of five AI-ready sites Apatura is progressing across Scotland’s central belt, backed by over 1.6GW of confirmed grid connections, making them one of only a few UK developers ready to deliver AI infrastructure at this scale.

The Ravenscraig data centre would harness Scotland’s growing supply of renewables – using constrained wind and solar generation that’s often wasted on windy, sunny days – helping to reduce grid congestion and lower consumer bills throughout the UK.

Once home to the Ravenscraig Steelworks, which closed in 1992, the site is now one of Europe’s largest brownfield regeneration and community creation initiatives, with a masterplan focused on sustainable and inclusive growth for a mixed-use site.

This latest proposal is a potent symbol of Ravenscraig’s regeneration, with development earmarked for the site to the east of the Wishaw Deviation freight railway line, and the remaining vacant employment land, known as SevenFourEight.

Strategically positioned within the Ravenscraig masterplan and with direct access to both the M74 and M8 motorways, SevenFourEight is a key industrial and business centre in Scotland’s central belt.

Apatura is working closely with North Lanarkshire Council and site owners Ravenscraig Ltd to advance the proposal.

Last month, Apatura put forward Ravenscraig as a candidate in the UK Government’s AI Growth Zone initiative which is now under consideration by the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology.

The process is designed to identify the very best sites in Britain in what is becoming a global race for AI supremacy. The site has not yet been selected, and the bid remains under review – however, it is hoped the Ravenscraig site will be among a handful of winners selected for accelerated UK Government support.

The development could be transformational for the area and the Scottish economy more broadly. It is estimated the project will cost £3.9 billion to build and an independent socio-economic study calculated that:

The Ravenscraig data centre would contribute an additional 0.4% to Scotland’s annual GDP once operational.

Construction activity would deliver a one-off £1.2 billion GVA (gross value added) boost, supporting over 16,000 job years across Scotland.

Ongoing annual GVA contribution is estimated at £729 million, supporting 2,399 long-term jobs (direct, indirect, and induced).

Additionally, developing high-demand data centres in Scotland’s central belt could play a vital role in reducing grid constraint payments, which cost nearly £1 billion last year and are forecast to rise to £3 billion by 2030.

Commenting on the bid, Apatura CEO Giles Hanglin said: “This proposal plays strongly to Scotland’s strengths – in green energy, in AI, in education and in skills – and would complement the country’s significant capabilities in big data and research.

“We’ve secured the land and grid, and we’re already working closely with relevant organisations locally and nationally to make sure the benefits are widely felt.

“If we were selected as an AI Growth Zone it would be a significant endorsement of our ambition to make Scotland a powerhouse of green, AI-enabled digital infrastructure – starting with Ravenscraig and extending across the central belt.”

Russell Wilkie, Director of Ravenscraig, said: "This is an exciting opportunity for Ravenscraig to be at the forefront of green data centres which will transform Scotland’s renewable power capabilities. With grid connections in place, land secured, and a delivery team aligned, we have a fully viable site within the Ravenscraig masterplan to meet the UK’s AI infrastructure needs.

“This multi-billion pound investment project is a platform for national progress, combining energy, digital infrastructure, and regional innovation to create tangible economic and social benefits for Scotland and for the wider UK economy.”

Pamela Nash, MP for Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke said:“Ravenscraig stands ready for the next chapter, a world-class digital and AI hub powered by Scotland’s renewable strength, creating thousands of local jobs during construction, driving billions in economic value, and transforming post-industrial land into the beating heart of a green, future-ready economy.

“This is the kind of joined up thinking and forward-looking delivery the UK needs. It’s not just about building infrastructure, it’s about rebuilding prosperity, restoring pride, and delivering a new era of sustainable industry. I look forward to seeing Ravenscraig lead the way.”

Ravenscraig has secured significant support from North Lanarkshire Council over the years, including a new £74 million access road being delivered by the council.

In addition to Ravenscraig, Apatura has assembled a portfolio of a further four, grid-secured, AI-ready sites across Scotland’s central belt, with grid connections totalling over 1.6GW ensuring Scotland has the best possible chance to play a leading role in the next industrial revolution.