Plans to transform Queen's Park pavilion approved by Glasgow City Council

Plans to convert old changing rooms at Queen’s Park recreation ground into a community centre have been given the go ahead.

Glasgow City Council has granted permission for environmental group South Seeds to partially demolish and change the use of the pavilion.

The organisation was granted a 25-year lease on the site by the council earlier this year, and intends to use the building for “community-based activities”, such as committee meetings, educational workshops, rehearsals and small family celebrations.

It was also awarded £220,000 from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund towards the redevelopment of the property.

In plans submitted to the council, the group said: “It is proposed to create a new community facility within part of the building, to support various community activities in Govanhill and surrounding neighbourhoods, where there is currently a shortage of hourly rentable space suitable for small groups, clubs and others.”

They also revealed plans for a tool library and a “vending kiosk”, which it is hoped will “generate extra income” for the organisation. The application added: “Due to its location, this will likely only be viable during summer months and weekends during daylight hours and will supply teas, coffees and snacks to users of the park.”

CCTV and security lights will be installed to protect the building from vandalism, as the applicants believe it is “highly vulnerable” due to its location. Solar panels will be mounted on the roof.

Currently, the building consists of individual changing rooms, previously used by football teams, a male toilet and a boiler room. The central section of the building, including the boiler room, is set to be demolished as it is “the most dilapidated part of the building”.

Two remaining sections will be retrofitted. Once renovated, the facility will have two community rooms, toilets and storage space. Disused tennis courts nearby will be used as “community growing space”.

The application added: “As the recreation grounds no longer have marked sports pitches, there is little demand for football or other sports changing areas.