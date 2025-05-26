Police are appealing for more information after a hit-and-run crash on Glasgow’s Saltmarket left a 13-year-old with serious injuries.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police responded to reports of a crash involving an e-bike and a car in the East End are at around 8.45pm on Tuesday, 20 May.

The 13-year-old male rider of the e-bike was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Police said the car, which was red in colour, briefly stopped on Clyde Street before driving off - Police are now seeking to trace the driver of the red car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constable Stuart Tangny said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge the driver of the car to get in touch with us.

“Similarly, anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiries is advised to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3729 of 20 May, 2025.