Police appeal for information after 13-year-old boy seriously injured in Saltmarket hit-and-run
Police responded to reports of a crash involving an e-bike and a car in the East End are at around 8.45pm on Tuesday, 20 May.
The 13-year-old male rider of the e-bike was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Police said the car, which was red in colour, briefly stopped on Clyde Street before driving off - Police are now seeking to trace the driver of the red car.
Constable Stuart Tangny said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge the driver of the car to get in touch with us.
“Similarly, anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiries is advised to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3729 of 20 May, 2025.