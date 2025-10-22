Police attend scene after early morning fire at another Bothwell restaurant

Fire crews were called to Nel & Co early this morning to respond to a blaze on Main Street, Bothwell.

Fire crews attended a significant fire at Nel & Co, a cafe and restaurant in Bothwell, this morning. The alarm was raised in the early hours and the fire was subdued with the scene handed over to police at around 3.15am. There are no reports of injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 12.28am on Wednesday, 22 October to reports of a building fire on Main Street, Bothwell.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a high reach vehicle to the scene, where crews worked to extinguish the fire."There were no reported casualties."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Wednesday, 22 October, 2025, we received a report of a fire at a premises on Main Street, Bothwell. Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Nel & Co is the sister restaurant of Cut which closed after a fire last month. The popular South Lanarkshire steak restaurant announced that it will not open again until 2026.

Cut said via their social media channels: “It is with great sadness we announce that Cut will not reopen this year. We have contacted all effected booking. We are devastated but look forward to welcoming you back in 2026!”

After the fire at Cut, Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a fire at a premises on Old Mill Road in Bothwell around 2.25am on Saturday, 13 September, 2025. Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No-one was injured.

"The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."

The owner of the restaurants has been contacted for comment.

In 2022, the owner of San Vincenzo restaurant in Bothwell put his property on the market after asserting the venue was targeted by three deliberate blazes over the course of three years.