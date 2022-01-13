Police reassure residents after incident at Allander Park in Milngavie

police logo

Two concerned members of the public called police after “separate interactions” with a man in the vicinity on Wednesday, January 12.

Community Police Inspector Alan Ferris based at Kirkintilloch Police Office told the Milngavie Herald: " On Wednesday 12th January 2022 local officers were sent out to the Allander Park area in Milngavie.

"This was after two separate calls were received from members of the public who expressed concerns regarding their separate interactions with an adult male.

"After a short period of time, local officers traced this male and spent some time with him whilst other officers spoke with the members of the public who had called the police.

"It was established that this male had not been involved in any criminality and that the callers to the police had not been victim of any crime.

"Advice and support was provided to the male concerned and police thereafter stood down from the area.