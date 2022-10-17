Police release CCTV images in connection with attack outside Glasgow pub

A 39-year-old man was left with a serious head injury following the attack in July with the police initially thinking it was a random attack.

Police are looking for witnesses after a recent attack.

Police have released CCTV images of two men sought in connection with an investigation into a “random” serious assault on the outskirts of Glasgow.

A 39-year-old man was left with a serious head injury following the incident outside a pub on the Main Street in the village of Renton on July 12.

Officers previously described the assault as a “random attack” during an initial probe but have now released pictures of two men captured by a nearby security camera.

The first was wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt and a lanyard on the night of the attack and was carrying shopping bags in each hand and a rucksack on his back.

The second was wearing dark trousers, dark shoes and a dark top with grey sleeves and a yellow circle logo and was also carrying a shopping bag and rucksack.

Both were thought to be approximately mid-fifties, with slim builds, shaved heads and wearing sunglasses.

Advertisement