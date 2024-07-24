Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow city centre community officers had a “Day Of Action” this week, focusing on busking.

Police Scotland advised buskers and street performers to adhere to a code of conduct this week in a “Day of Action” as part of a summer crackdown. Glasgow City Council launched the initiative after stating it “regularly receives complaints from the public about ‘nuisance’ street performing”.

Persistent offenders could face fines or have their equipment confiscated. Police Scotland said it is continuing a campaign of “positive engagement” in the city centre throughout July and August: “Officers spent time engaging with members of the public and advising buskers and street performers of the busking code”. Street performing is not licensed but the council has a voluntary code of conduct for buskers and performers. Only Police Scotland has legal powers to move on a performer or confiscate their equipment if they are “deemed to be causing a noise nuisance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officials have reported the vast majority of respondents believe busking is worthwhile, but over half felt “noise levels are an issue”.

Glasgow City Council launched a survey on busking that recorded public concerns over poor performance quality, repetition and overstaying at pitches.

New signs have been added to Buchanan Street while there will be a formal launch event to raise awareness. A council webpage has also been set up, which includes how to raise complaints.

Days of action with Police Scotland this summer will “target compliance through engagement rather than enforcement, nevertheless, recurring complaints and persistent offenders may result in buskers facing stronger measures”. This could include fines, confiscation of equipment or “potential referral to the Procurator Fiscal’s office”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four out of five respondents (81%) to the council survey agreed or tended to agree that buskers liven up the city, however two out of every five (40%) said they had been “disturbed or inconvenienced by buskers playing the same series of songs or playing badly” or at an excessive level.