Police Scotland carry out "Day of Action" in city centre as buskers warned over new code of conduct
Police Scotland advised buskers and street performers to adhere to a code of conduct this week in a “Day of Action” as part of a summer crackdown. Glasgow City Council launched the initiative after stating it “regularly receives complaints from the public about ‘nuisance’ street performing”.
Persistent offenders could face fines or have their equipment confiscated. Police Scotland said it is continuing a campaign of “positive engagement” in the city centre throughout July and August: “Officers spent time engaging with members of the public and advising buskers and street performers of the busking code”. Street performing is not licensed but the council has a voluntary code of conduct for buskers and performers. Only Police Scotland has legal powers to move on a performer or confiscate their equipment if they are “deemed to be causing a noise nuisance”.
Council officials have reported the vast majority of respondents believe busking is worthwhile, but over half felt “noise levels are an issue”.
Glasgow City Council launched a survey on busking that recorded public concerns over poor performance quality, repetition and overstaying at pitches.
New signs have been added to Buchanan Street while there will be a formal launch event to raise awareness. A council webpage has also been set up, which includes how to raise complaints.
Days of action with Police Scotland this summer will “target compliance through engagement rather than enforcement, nevertheless, recurring complaints and persistent offenders may result in buskers facing stronger measures”. This could include fines, confiscation of equipment or “potential referral to the Procurator Fiscal’s office”.
Four out of five respondents (81%) to the council survey agreed or tended to agree that buskers liven up the city, however two out of every five (40%) said they had been “disturbed or inconvenienced by buskers playing the same series of songs or playing badly” or at an excessive level.
Almost a quarter of respondents had been disturbed or inconvenienced by buskers staying at the same pitch for over an hour.
