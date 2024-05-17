Police to "minimise distruption" as Celtic fans plan Trongate party after title win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are anticipating large crowds in the city centre on Saturday after Celtic are presented with the Premiership League Trophy

Celtic will play St Mirren at Celtic Park on Saturday at 12.30pm with the League Trophy presentation after the game to be the start of three in a row celebrations for supporters of Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Large groups of fans are expected to move toward the city centre, congregating at the Gallowgate, Trongate and into the Merchant City. Based on previous years, where the whole of the Trongate has become impassable with fans taking over the street, the Tron Theatre have cancelled a show that was due to take place on Saturday night due to concerns over access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland said it was in discussion with Glasgow City Council to establish a proportionate policing plan that would minimise disruption to the community.

A Police Scotland statement says: “Glasgow city centre is likely to be much busier than normal on Saturday, May 18 as it is anticipated that large crowds may gather to celebrate the Scottish Premiership title win by Celtic Football Club.

“We are working closely with partners including Glasgow City Council and will have a proportionate policing plan in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community.”

Fans group North Curve Celtic issued an open invite via social media to a “Trongate Party" to continue celebrations after the match. After the end of last season and in previous post match gatherings, sections of Trongate have been closed to traffic by police until large crowds dispersed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow City Council issued a statement that said: “Glasgow is a football city - and proud to be home to some of the biggest teams in the game. Fans support their club, whatever the result - and, when they win, celebrations are to be savoured.

“However, when things get out of hand, there can be a negative impact on other Glaswegians and for visitors to our city. In recent years, many people have felt uncomfortable and even unsafe when supporters have congregated in places like Trongate or George Square to celebrate.

“Residents and businesses have had to deal with the aftermath of littering, vandalism, and other antisocial behaviour once the crowds have headed home.

“As the season reaches its conclusion over the next two weekends, we want everyone to be able to celebrate safely, responsibly and with consideration for others.