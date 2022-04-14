Afghan refugee resettlement in East Renfrewshire approved

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and UK troops. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The council’s cabinet approved offering support for up to six families but the Home Office was criticised for being “slow” to house people.

Private rented and social housing homes will be offered to families now that East Renfrewshire has agreed to take part in the Afghan relocation and resettlement schemes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding will be provided by the UK Government for three years and the Home Office will match families to placements offered by the council.

A council official said the families would get the “full range of support required”. This includes help to access schools, GPs and Job Centre appointments.

He added: “As an aside it’s maybe worth noting the UK Government has been slow in matching suitable families to potential properties within our area. We will start accommodating families once we can identify the families through the matching process.”

The UK Government has requested support from councils to help Afghans who fled their homes when the Taliban regained control of most of the country after UK and US troops withdrew. It committed to resettling up to 20,000 Afghans in the long-term, with 5,000 in the first year.

Council leader Tony Buchanan said: “I know, as we did with the Syrian, and indeed with Ukrainian families, we are working hard to ensure we can provide safety within our area.

He added: “We need the Home Office to step up and deliver for us and all we can do is ensure we have the measures and the support in place.”

Councillor Colm Merrick said it was “absolutely disgraceful” how long the Home Office has taken. “It’s just a ridiculous way to treat any human beings.”

Council officials said finding homes for Afghan families had been “challenging”, “Owing to the demand on the council’s housing stock, the most suitable proposal is using private rented accommodation.”