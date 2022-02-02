The legislation was already postponed in October 2020 due to the pandemic, but SNP Ministers are now ploughing ahead.
Among those objecting is Scottish Conservative Meghan Gallacher who said:“SNP Ministers still have absolutely no idea how many homes in North Lanarkshire currently fall short of the requirements, yet they are pressing ahead anyway. I will be continuing to call on the SNP to delay these changes again.”
Bellshill Tory councillor Colin Cameron added: “I have received many complaints from constituents in relation to the availability of smoke alarms and the lack of forthcoming information from the Scottish Government to households.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said “This legislation saves lives. The average cost for sealed-battery alarms – which can be fitted by the homeowner or resident in the same way as traditional standalone alarms – is about £220 to cover a three-bedroom home, although some models may be cheaper. No one will be penalised if they do not install these alarms but we would encourage everyone to do so.”
